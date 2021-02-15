Left Menu

Madhuri Dixit showcases her 'sunshine state of mind' with stunning pictures

Wowing her fans with drop-dead gorgeous pictures of herself from a recent photoshoot, Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene took social media by storm on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 18:14 IST
Madhuri Dixit (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Wowing her fans with drop-dead gorgeous pictures of herself from a recent photoshoot, Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene took social media by storm on Monday. The 'Dhak-Dhak' girl of Bollywood treated her fans with a series of scintillating posts from the shoot.

The 53-year-old star exuded elegance in an embroidered bright yellow coloured lehenga dress, which she accessorised with beautiful Indian jewellery. Skipping neckpiece, she complemented the look with open loose curled hair and minimal makeup look. With the post in which Madhuri is seen flaunting her million-dollar smile, she wrote, "Sunshine state of mind."

The post garnered more than 1 lakh likes while scores of fans chimed into the comments section and left fire and lovestruck emoticons. On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in the movie 'Kalank', in which she co-starred along with Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt. She will be next seen in the third season of the dance reality show 'Dance Deewane' as a judge with Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia from February 27, this year. (ANI)

