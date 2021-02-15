Odisha govt urges Centre to withdraw NMA bylaws for Ekamra Kshetra temples

The Odisha government onMonday urged the Centre to withdraw the National MonumentsAuthority (NMA) draft bylaws for Ananta Basudev and Brahmeswartemples in Ekamra Kshetra here.

The plea comes a week after the Centre rolled back thedraft regulations for Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri.

In a letter, Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh ChandraMohapatra requested Union Culture Ministry's SecretaryRaghvendra Singh to remove the bylaws for the two templeshere, citing apprehension of widespread agitation if immediateaction was not taken.

Mentioning that the NMA had in January published adraft heritage bylaws for Shree Jagannath temple at Puri, andAnanta Basudev and Brahmeswar temples of Ekamra Kshetra,Mohapatra pointed out that ''it had generated discontentmentamong servitors, devotees and people as these temples hostliving deities''.

He claimed the draft was done without any consultationwith stakeholders.

''In view of this, the heritage bylaws relating toShree Jagannath Temple, Puri have been withdrawn by NMA,'' thechief secretary wrote in the letter.

However, the rules for the Ekamra Kshetra temples herehave not been rolled back yet, causing distress to the'sevayats', people at large and devotees, Mohapatra said.

The Ekamra Kshetra in Bhubaneswar has a series ofsandstone temples dating back to 3rd century BC and 15thcentury AD.

The bylaws prohibit and regulate constructions within100 to 300 metre radius of the monuments that are protectedunder the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites andRemains Act, 2010.

In 2020, the state government had planned abeautification project around the Ekamra Kshetra area todevelop it as a major tourist attraction.

The chief secretary also said there have been frequentagitations as the draft notification was not withdrawn.

''There is serious apprehension that this will lead towidespread agitation and disturb the daily rituals in thetemples.

''This kind of atmosphere in temples is bound to hurtthe religious sentiments of lakhs of devotees. The largestcongregation of devotees in Ekamra Kshetra will happen onMarch 11 on the occasion of Maha Shivratri festival,''Mohapatra said.

It is important to have a peaceful atmosphere and fullcooperation of servitors for conducting the festival in whichlakhs of devotees participate, the chief secretary said.

The top official also urged the NMA to consult withstakeholders, temple administration and the state governmenton the sensitive religious issue.

''The state government is committed to constructivecooperation,'' Mohapatra said.

BJP MP from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi, who hadfaced criticism for being silent over the NMA's draft bylawsfor Ananta Basudev and Brahmeswar temples in her constituency,on Monday lashed out at the state government, saying that itsdemand was ''politically motivated''.

''The draft bylaws for five monuments have been issuedto invite objections or suggestions. If there is any issue,the state government should file it. What is the meaning ofdemanding the withdrawal of the draft bylaws?,'' thebureaucrat-turned politician told reporters here.

Claiming that the heritage bylaws are intended to helppeople and preserve the monuments, she said there is no pointin demanding the withdrawal of the draft bylaws.

Though there is a restriction relating to any newconstruction within 100 metres of the prohibited area of anASI notified monument, Sarangi said there are instances wherecertain categories of public amenities have been allowed to bebuilt, keeping the heritage character of the place intact.

The BJP MP also rejected the state government'sallegation that the local agencies were not taken intoconsideration before making the draft bylaws.

She claimed the director of the state culturedepartment was aware of the fact.

Sarangi also alleged that the state agencies did nottake the Archaeological Survey of India into confidence whiletaking up the demolition activities for Ekamra Kshetrabeautification drive.

She expressed concern over the ''whimsical demolition''of the Sanskrit College near Suka-Sari temple in Bhubaneswarand said the subsequent discovery of heritage structures is atypical example of how central agencies have not been involvedin the exercise.

She also alleged that the Odisha government has notshared any architectural plan or detailed project report withthe ASI despite requests from the central authorities on theEkamra Kshetra Heritage initiative.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who hails from thestate, had on Saturday last week requested the chief secretaryto examine every point of the draft bylaws and write a letterto the Secretary of Culture Ministry, listing the objections.

PTI AAMBDC BDC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)