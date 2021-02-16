Left Menu

South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni on Tuesday finished shooting for the upcoming fantasy-adventure Brahmastra and said he is waiting for the audience to experience the films outstanding universe.Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is billed as a three-film series and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 11:44 IST
Nagarjuna wraps 'Brahmastra' shoot
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni on Tuesday finished shooting for the upcoming fantasy-adventure ''Brahmastra'' and said he is waiting for the audience to experience the film's ''outstanding'' universe.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, ''Brahmastra'' is billed as a three-film series and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The first part will see Kapoor play Shiva, a man with special powers.

Nagarjuna took to Twitter and shared pictures from the sets, with Kapoor, Bhatt and Mukerji.

''And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmastra. Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. ''Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created #TheBigIndianMovie,'' the 61-year-old actor wrote The long in the making project also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

The film, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, will release in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

''Brahmastra'' was earlier scheduled to release in December 2019 but was pushed to summer 2020, as Mukherji had said he needed more time in order to get the film's VFX right. In February last year, the team announced a December 2020 release, but the film was further delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

