Odd News Roundup: Spanish chess board sales soar after 'Queen's Gambit' cameo

"One day I came into work and a colleague, Miguel, told me that Netflix had released a new series 'The Queen's Gambit' and some Rechapados Ferrer boards appeared in the trailer," said David Ferrer, 30, who runs Rechapados Ferrer.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 10:29 IST
Spanish chess board sales soar after 'Queen's Gambit' cameo

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Robots at reception: South African hotel turns to machines to beat pandemic

Staff at Hotel Sky in Johannesburg's wealthy Sandton district adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols, wearing masks and physically distancing from guests as much as possible; all, that is, except Lexi, Micah, and Ariel. For the three concierges couldn't breathe germs on you even if they wanted to: they're robots.

Spanish chess board sales soar after 'Queen's Gambit' cameo

A Spanish chess board maker discovered by chance that its products played a cameo role in the hit Netflix series "The Queen's Gambit" , and its sales have since soared. "One day I came into work and a colleague, Miguel, told me that Netflix had released a new series 'The Queen's Gambit' and some Rechapados Ferrer boards appeared in the trailer," said David Ferrer, 30, who runs Rechapados Ferrer.

