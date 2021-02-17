Left Menu

Rege-Jean Page joins 'Dungeons and Dragons' movie

The game famously uses multisided dice in gameplay and is overseen by a host known as the Dungeon Master.It is currently unknown whether the movie adaptation will be a straight-up fantasy film, set in the world of the game, or incorporate the storytelling and game-playing aspects.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-02-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 10:53 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@regejean)

''Bridgerton'' breakout star Rege-Jean Page has been cast in a leading role in the feature adaption of the popular fantasy role-playing game ''Dungeons and Dragons''.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor joins the Paramount Pictures project, which already has Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Justice Smith on board.

''Dungeons and Dragons'' is known for its war games, treasure hunts, campaigns, camaraderie, and reversals of fortune. The game famously uses multisided dice in gameplay and is overseen by a host known as the Dungeon Master.

It is currently unknown whether the movie adaptation will be a straight-up fantasy film, set in the world of the game, or incorporate the storytelling and game-playing aspects. ''Game Night'' filmmakers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are set to direct the film from a script they wrote based on a previous draft by Michael Gilio.

Paramount is co-producing and co-financing the movie with Hasbro and eOne. The makers are planning a May 2022 release for the film.

The popular game was previously adapted for the big screen in 2000 by New Line.

Page, who shot to international fame as Simon, the debonair Duke of Hastings, on Netflix's latest hit series ''Bridgerton'', is also set to host ''Saturday Night Live'', the late-night sketch comedy series on NBC.

