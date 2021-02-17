Devotee donates over 4 kg gold, 3 kg silver to Puri Jagannath Temple

A devotee of Lord Jagannathhas donated over 4 kg gold and 3 kg silver jewellery for thetrinity - Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath,on the occasion of Shree Panchami, Shree Jagannath TempleAdministration (SJTA) said.

A representative of the devotee met the SJTA ChiefAdministrator Krishan Kumar and handed over the preciousornaments at the temple office in presence of some managementcommittee members and other officials on Tuesday.

''The devotee has requested not to reveal his identityas he does not want publicity for the donation,'' Kumar said.

The ornaments are made up of 4.858 kg of gold and3.867 kg of silver, sources said, adding that the ornamentsspecially designed for the trinity will be used on specialpujas.

The gold jewellery included 'Jhoba' (middle part ofthe idol), 'Srimukha' (face) and 'Padma' (lotus) for threedeities of the 12th century shrine.

A total of 40 'Shree Mukha Padma' and two 'Jhobaa'ornaments is donated for Lord Balabhadra, while 53 'ShreeMukha Padma' and two 'Jhobaa' for Lord Jagannatha and two'Tadaki' and two 'Jhobaa' for Devi Subhadra were donated tothe temple.

After receipt of the ornaments, these were kept at thetemple office's treasury amid tight security. The templeadministration will hand over the jewellery to the 'BhandaraMekapa' (temple treasurer) on Wednesday.

Earlier, a devotee from Bhubaneswar donated 'Surjya'(Sun) and 'Chandra' (Moon) ornaments to the deities of theSrimandir.

On January 10, a devotee had donated gold ornamentsweighing over 300 gm to the deities. Earlier, another devoteehad pledged to donate 21 kg of silver ornaments, sources said.

