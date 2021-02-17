Left Menu

Russian Doll Season 2’s production can possibly start in March 2021

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 17-02-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 13:49 IST
Image Credit: Twitter / See What's Next

One of the most anticipated Netflix shows, Russian Doll Season 2's filming was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The series was renewed for the second season in June 2019 and viewers are passionately waiting to get every detail of it. The good news is that in February this year, production revealed that they would start filming in March in New York City.

Although Netflix has kept tight-lipped on Russian Doll Season 2's release date, still the comedy-drama is expected to contain eight episodes. Season 1 follows Nadia Vulvokov (Natasha Lyonne), game developers who dies repeatedly and survives at the same night in an ongoing time-loop. Then she always tries to find out what is happening to her. Nadia meets a man who has the same experience and survives in the same way after he dies.

According to an entertainment scooper, Daniel Richtman posted a new role will take part in Russian Doll Season 2. He described the character as "he's a male love interest role, charming, but tums out to be a hustler/con artist type. He's being described to us as a "young Benicio Del Toro" type, and Natasha is envisioning names like Oscar Isaac or Andre Holland."

However, Natasha Lyonne said in an interview in 2019, "I'm pretty excited about some of our early conversations and to see where they really lead by the time we start putting pen to paper in a dedicated way, once we get back into the room. But the early notes are pretty heavy."

In another conversation with EW, when she was asked about Russian Doll Season 2, she said "What can I tell you? It's… you want to jump off a cliff creatively… I think I'm going to give you a series of murky answers but suffice to say, I'm very moved that people are interested in the deep end and that was the revelation of Russian Doll connecting, so I guess my intention in our plans are to continue to dig deep in a way that is aesthetically enjoyable and feels funny on your insides."

Russian Doll Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web series.

Also Read: The Witcher Season 2: Creator shares filming updates on Twitter, what more we know

