The Witcher Season 2: Creator shares filming updates on Twitter, what more we know

The Witcher Season 2 is one of the most anticipated fantasy drama web series the viewers are waiting for over one year. Season 1 was released in December 2019. We all know that Netflix has already renewed the drama series for Season 2 with eight episodes.

Netflix's The Witcher is based on the book of the same name by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. Making a series from a novel is a trend these days. If you are not a bookworm, you can enjoy the novel in the form of visual art.

However, filming of The Witcher Season 2 started again after the Christmas break. The production was earlier closed temporarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now the cast and crews are busy shooting the various scenes in Arborfield studios. The director Stephen Surjik is directing episodes one and two whereas Louise Hooper is heading with episodes six and seven. Some of the stars have also shared that they are back to work.

The creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich took to Twitter to share the news of filming of The Witcher Season 2.

It's been one year since we started shooting The Witcher S2. So much has changed since last February. But when I look back at those cold gorgeous nights in the woods, one thing remains constant: I still feel like the luckiest woman in the world. pic.twitter.com/kxmFelvn9Y — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) February 12, 2021

Moreover, fans will get to see Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Freya Allan as Cirilla(Ciri) returning in The Witcher Season 2. Additionally, the executive producer Tomasz Bagiński hinted at the storyline of Season 2. According to him "It's more streamlined because all the three storylines are now in the same timeline so, I think it makes it a little more straightforward, but in a very good sense."

"I think it will be a very strong season [Season 2]. We also learned so much on the first one about the world, the characters, and about what story we wanted to tell," added Tomasz Bagiński.

The Comic Book had published the synopsis of The Witcher Season 2 – "Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans, and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

There is no official release date for The Witcher Season 2. Netflix announced that Season 2 can be released in 2021. Stay tuned!

Also Read: Stranger Things Season 4 will be 'darkest season' ever