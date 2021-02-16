Left Menu

The Witcher Season 2: Creator shares filming updates on Twitter, what more we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 16-02-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 19:52 IST
The Witcher Season 2: Creator shares filming updates on Twitter, what more we know
The creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich took to Twitter to share the news of filming of The Witcher Season 2. Image Credit: Facebook / The Witcher Netflix

The Witcher Season 2 is one of the most anticipated fantasy drama web series the viewers are waiting for over one year. Season 1 was released in December 2019. We all know that Netflix has already renewed the drama series for Season 2 with eight episodes.

Netflix's The Witcher is based on the book of the same name by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. Making a series from a novel is a trend these days. If you are not a bookworm, you can enjoy the novel in the form of visual art.

However, filming of The Witcher Season 2 started again after the Christmas break. The production was earlier closed temporarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now the cast and crews are busy shooting the various scenes in Arborfield studios. The director Stephen Surjik is directing episodes one and two whereas Louise Hooper is heading with episodes six and seven. Some of the stars have also shared that they are back to work.

The creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich took to Twitter to share the news of filming of The Witcher Season 2.

Moreover, fans will get to see Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Freya Allan as Cirilla(Ciri) returning in The Witcher Season 2. Additionally, the executive producer Tomasz Bagiński hinted at the storyline of Season 2. According to him "It's more streamlined because all the three storylines are now in the same timeline so, I think it makes it a little more straightforward, but in a very good sense."

"I think it will be a very strong season [Season 2]. We also learned so much on the first one about the world, the characters, and about what story we wanted to tell," added Tomasz Bagiński.

The Comic Book had published the synopsis of The Witcher Season 2 – "Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans, and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

There is no official release date for The Witcher Season 2. Netflix announced that Season 2 can be released in 2021. Stay tuned!

Also Read: Stranger Things Season 4 will be 'darkest season' ever

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rick and Morty Season 5: Harmon talks on show’s future, Roiland hints making of Season 7

Many fans are wondering if Rick and Morty Season 5 is in the process of making. They want to know what new things will come up in the fifth season, for which they have been waiting for long.In a discussion with Entertainment Weekly, Rick an...

Spanish police storm university, arrest rapper convicted in free speech case

Dozens of Spanish police stormed a university on Tuesday and arrested a rapper who had barricaded himself inside after being given a jail sentence on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs. Pablo Hasel missed a d...

Congress-Left want to make some 'space' for parties interested in this alliance, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

By Joymala Bagchi The final decision on seat sharing between the Congress and Left Front for the West Bengal assembly election is yet to be taken as both the parties want to give space to other parties interested in this alliance, said Adhi...

Child with killer disease gets new lease of life after USD 2.1 mn treatment at Bengaluru hospital

Fourteen-month old Fatima faceda bleak future afflicted with a killer muscular disorder, buta Rs 16 crore revolutionary gene therapy she underwent at acity hospital after winning a lottery has given her a newlease of life.Fatima, daughter o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021