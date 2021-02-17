Queen Elizabeth's husband, Philip, admitted to hospital

Queen Elizabeth's husband, Philip, admitted to hospitalReuters | London | Updated: 17-02-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 19:40 IST
Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday evening as a precautionary measure, Buckingham Palace said.
"The Duke's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's Doctor, after feeling unwell. The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest," the statement said.
