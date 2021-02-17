British queen's husband, Prince Philip, admitted to hospital

British queen's husband, Prince Philip, admitted to hospitalPTI | London | Updated: 17-02-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 19:48 IST
Buckingham Palace says 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell.
The palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening.
It says the admission is “a precautionary measure.” Philip is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Buckingham Palace
- Philip
- Queen Elizabeth II
- Prince Philip
- London
