Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, in hospital

The duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest, the statement added.The Duke, who has been at Windsor Castle with the 94-year-old monarch for the coronavirus lockdown period, travelled by car to the hospital in London and is said to have walked into the hospital unaided.

PTI | London | Updated: 17-02-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 20:19 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has been admitted to hospital after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II was taken to King Edward VII Hospital in London on the advice of his doctor as a "precautionary measure".

"His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII hospital in London, on Tuesday evening," the palace statement said.

"The duke's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's doctor, after feeling unwell. The duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest," the statement added.

The Duke, who has been at Windsor Castle with the 94-year-old monarch for the coronavirus lockdown period, travelled by car to the hospital in London and is said to have walked into the hospital unaided. The Queen remains at Windsor Castle.

