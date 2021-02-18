Left Menu

Kelly Clarkson Show: Jill Biden's first solo broadcast interview since becoming First Lady on Feb 25

American singer-songwriter and TV talk show host Kelly Clarkson, will sit down with Dr. Jill Biden for her first solo broadcast interview since becoming First Lady.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2021 09:12 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 09:12 IST
Kelly Clarkson, Dr Jill Biden (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter and TV talk show host Kelly Clarkson, will sit down with Dr. Jill Biden for her first solo broadcast interview since becoming First Lady. According to Deadline, the one-on-one socially distant interview will take place later this month at the White House. 'The Kelly Clarkson Show: White House Edition' with the First Lady, Jill Biden will air Thursday, February 25.

The two will discuss Biden's continued commitment to education, military families, cancer research, and bringing the country together, and they will both take questions from the show's live virtual audience. The special episode of Emmy-winning 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', will also feature a special Kellyoke performance by Clarkson and her musical director Jason Halbert, requested by the First Lady and performed in the East Room of the White House.

As reported by Deadline, 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, airs in syndication in 100 per cent of the country. It recently received a two-year pick-up for seasons 3 and 4. The show won three Daytime Emmys in 2020, including one for Clarkson as best entertainment talk show host. Alex Duda is executive producer and showrunner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

