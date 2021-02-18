Left Menu

Siddaramaiah heads for remote village to fulfill man's final wish

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-02-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 12:32 IST
Former Karnataka Chief MinisterSiddaramaiah on Thursday headed to a remote village inMandya to fulfill the last wish of a 26-year-old man whoallegedly died by suicide wishing the former's presence in hislast rites.

''Siddaramaiah is going to attend the funeral..,'' hisclose aide told PTI.

Ramakrishna allegedly took his life by hanginghimself on Wednesday at Kodidoddi village in Mandya districtleaving behind a suicide note, police said.

''There was no definite reason mentioned in the suicidenote.He has only stated that he had troubled his parents andother family members,'' a police officer said.

In the note, he had desired the presence ofSiddaramaiah and Kannada film actor Yash in his funeral.

It is not known whether Yash would turn up butSiddaramaiah confirmed his visit to the village, sources said.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

