Why Dracula Season 2 can’t be dropped, Mark Gatiss talks on resurrection of vampires

The horror series, Dracula lovers across the world are desperately waiting for the news encircling its future. They are wondering whether Dracula Season 2 will ever take place or not. The first season premiered on BBC One on January 1, 2020, and was broadcast over three consecutive days.

Dracula series accumulated many positive reviews. The series is nominated for TV Choice Awards under the category of Best New Drama and Best Actor. Claes Bang is nominated as Best Actor.

Dracula's lead actor, Claes Bang recently gave updates on Season 2. He revealed that the decision "has not been made." He said, "The only thing I can say positively is that I would love to do one more" season on Dracula. "I would love to get back with those people. It was one of the best things I have ever been on."

"I would love to say something about that but I can't because I think, no – it's with Netflix and the BBC," said Claes Bang.

"I don't think a decision has been made not to do one. But at this point, a decision has not been made, either, to do one," he added.

However, the good news is that Mark Gatiss, who played Frank Renfield, told to Radio Times that there is a possibility of making Dracula Season 2. According to him, "It's very hard to kill a vampire."

He continued, "Do you know what I mean? What they do is resurrect."

Furthermore, when the creator Steven Moffat was asked about Dracula Season 2, he said, "that would be to give away how it ends, wouldn't it?" He continued, "So you'll have to wait and see."

Dracula Season 2 has yet to receive an official release date. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on television series.