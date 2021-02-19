People News Roundup: Demi Lovato says 2018 overdose led to three strokes and heart attack

People News Roundup: Demi Lovato says 2018 overdose led to three strokes and heart attackDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 10:28 IST
Demi Lovato says 2018 overdose led to three strokes and heart attack
Pop star Demi Lovato said she had three strokes and a heart attack when she was hospitalized for a drug overdose in 2018, and was also left with some brain damage. Lovato, 28, was promoting a new documentary on Wednesday that she said would give full details of the widely-publicized overdose that almost killed her.
