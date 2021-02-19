Left Menu

Why renewal of Sweet Home Season 2 is inevitable, know more in details!

Updated: 19-02-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 16:02 IST
Why renewal of Sweet Home Season 2 is inevitable, know more in details!
Sweet Home is one of the most admired K-dramas that streamed on Netflix in December 2020. Image Credit: Facebook / Sweet Home

After watching an impressive series Sweet Home Season 1, the passionate viewers are waiting for Season 2. However, you have to keep patience, as Netflix has not yet renewed the horror series for one more season.

Sweet Home is one of the most admired K-dramas that streamed on Netflix in December 2020. The series is based on the Naver Webtoon of the same name by Kim Kan-bi and Hwang Young-chan.

Studio Dragon produces the popular Korean Drama Sweet Home. Studio Dragon also produced other popular K-dramas such as My Holo Love, Love Alarm, Arthdal Chronicles, and Crash Landing on You.

The spine-chilling South Korean drama series gained popularity throughout the world that recorded over 1.2 billion net views. The sci-fi drama Sweet Home revolves around a high school student, Cha Hyun-soo (played by Song Kang) shifted alone to a new apartment, 1410 in Green Home. He lost his family members in an accident.

There he was disturbed by strange incidents that started occurring around him. There he found other residents of the apartment turned into dreadful monsters. Cha Hyun-soo tried to survive with his neighbors.

The drama left many questions to be solved in Sweet Home Season 2. For instance, how will Cha Hyun-soo survive? Moreover, what happened to Pyeon Sang-Wook (a mysterious man with a scar on his face), who was found dead in the pool? Whether the medical student, Lee Eun-hyuk is dead or alive, is yet to be answered. Sweet Home shows us Lee Eun-hyuk is buried under the wreckage of the apartment block. Will the military forces be able to save the remaining survivors from turning into monsters?

The renewal of Sweet Home for Season 2 is highly expected based on the previous typical cliffhangers.

However, seeing so many cliffhangers, it is expected that Netflix will renew Sweet Home for Season 2. Whenever it takes place, the main cast would return including Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook, Lee Si-young, and Lee Do-hyun plays the role of Cha Hyun-su, Pyeon Sang-wook, Seo Yi-kyeong, and Lee Eun-hyuk respectively.

Currently, Sweet Home Season 2 doesn't have an official trailer and release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the South Korean drama series.

