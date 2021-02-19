Left Menu

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Updated: 19-02-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 13:29 IST
Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers
The plot of Love Alarm Season 2 is likely to focus on mainly three characters - Kim Jo-jo (played by Kim So-hyun), Hwang Sun-oh (Song Kang) and Lee Hye-yeong (Jung Ga-ram). Image Credit: Facebook / Love Alarm

It's a great moment for the South Korean drama lovers as they are on the verge of getting Love Alarm back on the screen. The good news is that Netflix has announced the release date for Love Alarm Season 2.

The much-awaited South Korean drama series, Love Alarm Season 2 is set to come back on the screen in March this year. The series was already renewed for second season in October 2019.

Netflix Korea shared the release date of Love Alarm Season 2 along with two still images of the lead actors on Instagram on the occasion of Valentine's Day. "On Valentine's Day, we weren't sure what to give you, so we brought you this. Like a present, the second season of 'Love Alarm' is coming to you. On March 12, come face to face with Netflix," the post read.

On December 30, 2019, Netflix unveiled the 10 Most Loved Shows in Korea in 2019, in which Love Alarm was ranked eighth on the list. The actors Kim So-hyun, Song Kang and Jung Ga-ram, who starred in Season 1, will return in Season 2.

The plot of Love Alarm Season 2 is likely to focus on mainly three characters - Kim Jo-jo (played by Kim So-hyun), Hwang Sun-oh (Song Kang) and Lee Hye-yeong (Jung Ga-ram). Hwang Sun-oh and lee Hye-Yeong have been friends since childhood.

Love Alarm is a romantic series revolves round the story of love lives that already got viral in South Korea through a dating app. This is an application that notifies if someone is within 10m radius has feeling for another person. By using the app Kim Jo-jo (Kim So-hyun) finds a love triangle. She finds Lee Hye-yeong (Jung Ga-ram) and his best friend Hwang Sun-oh (Song Kang) loves her. Hwang Sun-oh is a handsome model who grew up in a rich family. Now Love Alarm Season 2 is highly expected to clear the cliffhangers.

Love Alarm Season 2 is slated to start streaming on Netflix on March 12, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on South Korean series.

