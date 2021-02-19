Left Menu

Kerala to host annual folk art fest from Feb 20

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-02-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 16:18 IST
Kerala to host annual folk art fest from Feb 20

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 19 (PTI):Bringing aliveKeralas rich and diverse folk and ritualistic art traditionsin 30 venues across the state, the 7-day annual culturalfestival 'Utsavam 2021' is to get off to a colourful starthere on February 20.

Hundreds of artistes, representing a variety of folk,tribal and ethnic traditions that flourished in differentparts of the state would perform during the 13thedition ofthe event.

The event is being organised by Kerala Tourism togetherwith Kerala Folklore Academy, Bharat Bhavan, and DistrictTourism Promotion Councils.

State Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendranwouldinauguratethe festival, an official statement saidhere.

Leading folklore artistes would be honoured at thefunction with the Utsavam Puraskaram.

They include T K Baby (Onamkali Pattu), Pramod TA (Pattu& Kaalakali),PadmanabhanTR(Ambatheeradikalari),Sudarshanakumar T (Padayani), BinduPazhur (Mudiyettu), Malathi Balan (Uralikoothu), Rajamma A(Pooppada Thullal), K Kunhi Koran (Poorakkali),DineshanThekkankooran Peruvannan (Theyyam) andUmbichi K (MangalamKali), the statement said.

The festival aims at providing a platform to performersof folk arts many of which are on the verge of being pushedinto oblivion.

The event comes as a big support to artistes hit by therecession triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the statementadded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have told Queen Elizabeth that they will not be returning as working members of the British royal family, Buckingham Palace said.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that th...

Make or break for Jamshedpur FC, Mumbai City eager to reclaim top spot

Jamshedpur FC need nothing less than a win while Mumbai City FC would look to jump to the top spot with a victory when the two sides face each other in an Indian Super League match here on Saturday.In fact, Jamshedpur have to win the remain...

IED might have been used in attack on Bengal minister: Official

An improvised explosive deviceIED might have been used in the attack on West Bengalminister Jakir Hossain, a senior official of the CriminalInvestigation Department said on Friday.Hossain, the minister of state for labour, was injuredin the...

Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan made their final split with the British royal family, telling Queen Elizabeth that they will not be returning as working members of monarchy, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.Harry and Meghan, who announced ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021