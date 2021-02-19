Kerala to host annual folk art fest from Feb 20

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 19 (PTI):Bringing aliveKeralas rich and diverse folk and ritualistic art traditionsin 30 venues across the state, the 7-day annual culturalfestival 'Utsavam 2021' is to get off to a colourful starthere on February 20.

Hundreds of artistes, representing a variety of folk,tribal and ethnic traditions that flourished in differentparts of the state would perform during the 13thedition ofthe event.

The event is being organised by Kerala Tourism togetherwith Kerala Folklore Academy, Bharat Bhavan, and DistrictTourism Promotion Councils.

State Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendranwouldinauguratethe festival, an official statement saidhere.

Leading folklore artistes would be honoured at thefunction with the Utsavam Puraskaram.

They include T K Baby (Onamkali Pattu), Pramod TA (Pattu& Kaalakali),PadmanabhanTR(Ambatheeradikalari),Sudarshanakumar T (Padayani), BinduPazhur (Mudiyettu), Malathi Balan (Uralikoothu), Rajamma A(Pooppada Thullal), K Kunhi Koran (Poorakkali),DineshanThekkankooran Peruvannan (Theyyam) andUmbichi K (MangalamKali), the statement said.

The festival aims at providing a platform to performersof folk arts many of which are on the verge of being pushedinto oblivion.

The event comes as a big support to artistes hit by therecession triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the statementadded.

