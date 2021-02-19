Left Menu

Lil Nas X details his personal struggles prior to stardom

American rapper and songwriter, Lil Nas X recently opened up about his battles with depression before his rise to stardom.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 19:05 IST
Lil Nas X details his personal struggles prior to stardom
Lil Nas X (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American rapper and songwriter, Lil Nas X recently opened up about his battles with depression before his rise to stardom. According to People magazine, the Grammy-winner, recently during a TikTok video montage, which was a part of the rapper's new 'Life Story' series on the platform, got candid about some of the struggles he faced in his personal life ahead of his rapid rise to fame.

He said, "In 2017 I became the first in my family to get into college. During college, I was depressed, had no friends and.... my grandmother passed." Lil Nas X added that he soon developed hypochondria, also called illness anxiety disorder, which causes individuals to be unduly alarmed about having a serious medical condition without exhibiting any symptoms of that nature.

He further detailed that his sister kicked him out, another brother of his who was providing assistance "left to the military" and his songs "were no longer doing good." Despite his troubled past, as per People magazine, the performer has won two Grammy Awards and was named a New York Times bestseller in January for his children's book, titled 'C Is for Country'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New public sector enterprises policy envisages at most 4 PSUs in strategic sectors: DPE Secy

The new public sector enterprises policy envisages that the strategic sectors have limited number of players restricting it to maximum four public sector enterprises of the holding nature, a top official said on Friday.Department of Public ...

Spain close to vaccinating all nursing-home residents, on track for summer goals

Spain has given a full two-shot course of coronavirus vaccines to almost all its elderly nursing-home residents, the FED care-home association said on Friday, restoring some sense of security to the most vulnerable section of the population...

Alpine skiing-Faivre wins giant slamon for France as Pinturault misses out

Mathieu Faivre became the first Frenchman for more than 50 years to win giant slalom gold at the Alpine skiing world championships as team mate Alexis Pinturault skied out in his second run on Friday. Pinturault had set a searing pace in th...

Madrid's Benzema to miss Valladolid, doubtful for Atalanta

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is in danger of missing next weeks Champions League match at Atalanta after picking up an unspecified injury.Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said Friday that his top scorer would not available for Saturdays ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021