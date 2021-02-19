Marc Smith elucidates making of Frozen 3, know more on possible plot!

The release of Frozen movie in 2013 followed by Frozen 2 in 2019 garnered severe acclamations and positive reviews from various parts of the world. Disney has yet to confirm the making of Frozen 3 but fans believe that the third movie will surely be worked upon.

The franchise lovers may be disappointed by knowing that Frozen 3 is yet to be discussed by Disney. "We have not had that discussion," Frozen 2's director of story, Marc Smith said to Collider while being asked whether a trilogy was on the cards. "I think Frozen II is still too close to everyone's minds and ideas to, to think about what happens beyond, beyond that," Marc Smith added.

Fans expect Frozen 3 will be able to break all the records like Frozen 2 did during its time. However, that level of success requires a good amount of time like the creators spent during the making of second movie. It took six years for the production to work and release the second movie (time gap between Frozen and Frozen 2 is six years). Thus, it can be said that the third movie could be released in 2023 or 2024.

Albeit the plot for Frozen 3 is kept under wraps, still many fans believe that Elsa will finally get a love interest in the third movie. Her sexuality was unaddressed in Frozen 2 and now new theory suggests that Honeymaren is her love interest in the next film.

Frozen 3 will have best storyline and portrayal of characters added with some funny moments as it will complete the Frozen trilogy, as previously stated by the Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, Jennifer Lee.

The second movie focused on the relationship between Arendelle protagonists and the Northuldra tribe. Frozen 3 could show all the characters by bringing backFrozen's villain Prince Hans added with Anna or Elsa's children.

The Frozen lovers across the world are eagerly waiting for the renewal of third movie. Stay with Devdiscourse to get more updates on Hollywood animated movies.

