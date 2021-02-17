Left Menu

Now You See Me 3 may see returning of Four Horsemen, Daniel Atlas’ actor shares updates

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 17-02-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 16:44 IST
Jesse Eisenberg revealed that he would sometimes hear 'something' from his friends and co-stars who played their roles in Now You See Me and Now You See Me 2 Image Credit: Facebook / Now You See Me

Now You See Me 3 is in the gradual process of development. It is going to be quite different with much more interesting plots than the previous movies. However, the good part is that the future of this movie is certain.

The information on Now You See Me 3 is currently slim. However, the making of third movie is obvious as the Justice League actor Jesse Eisenberg discussed the possibilities of third film in a discussion with ComingSoon.net. The actor played the role of J. Daniel Atlas, a member of the Four Horsemen.

He revealed that he would sometimes hear 'something' from his friends and co-stars who played their roles in Now You See Me and Now You See Me 2. "I just love my character, I got to help create my character. For the first movie, there was a kind of blueprint of the character, so I said I kind of want to play this brilliant but arrogant magician, because it's such a fun thing to do. As somebody who's more of a timid performer, to be able to play such a brash performer was like the best thing, psychologically, for me to do," Jesse Eisenberg cited.

Top Gun: Maverick's co-writer Eric Warren Singer was hired by Lionsgate to pen the script for third movie. "Eric has always been fascinated with the fine art of deception and illusion in all of its forms and he came to us with a great story that takes the mythology of Now You See Me and pushes The Four Horsemen to a whole new level with our key returning cast and new characters," President of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, Nathan Kahane said.

"The Now You See Me franchise has been built on keeping the audience surprised and guessing. Any great magician knows, you can't keep doing the same tricks. And Eric and his team of illusionists have something special up their sleeve for this new film," Nathan Kahane added.

The returning of Dylan Shrike (Mark Ruffalo), Daniel Atlas (Jesse Eisenberg), Merritt McKinney (Woody Harrelson), and Jack Wilder (Dave Franco) is equivalent to the returning of Four Horsemen in Now You See Me 3. Thaddeus Bradley (Morgan Freeman), who was revealed to be a key member of the Eye, is likely to return in the imminent movie.

Now You See Me 3 does not have an official release date. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

