Left Menu

Vivek Oberoi shares bike video, penalised for helmet offence

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 22:02 IST
Vivek Oberoi shares bike video, penalised for helmet offence

Film actor Vivek Oberoi waspenalised Rs 500 by the Mumbai traffic police after he shareda video of himself riding a motorcycle without a helmet, anofficial said on Friday.

The actor was not wearing a mask either despite itbeing mandatory during the COVID-19 outbreak, the official ofthe Santacruz traffic division, which issued the challan tothe actor, said.

The actor had shared the video on Sunday after whichaction was taken by the metropolis' police, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ranveer Singh-starrer cricket drama '83' to release in June

Filmmaker Kabir Khans much-awaited cricket drama 83, starring Ranveer Singh, is set to arrive in theatres on June 4, more than a year after it was originally scheduled to release.The film chronicles Indian cricket teams first World Cup win ...

Chandigarh records 19 new COVID-19 cases

Chandigarh on Friday recorded 19 fresh COVID-19 infections which took its caseload to 21,371, according to a medical bulletin.The death toll remained unchanged at 348 as no new death was reported, the bulletin said.There are 156 active case...

Fatal accidents in Delhi decreased by 19 pc in 2020 in comparison to 2019

The Delhi Police on Friday said fatal accidents in the national capital decreased by 19 per cent in 2020 in comparison to 2019 and cited its strategy, including dynamic deployment and road safety awareness campaigns, as the reason behind it...

Allahabad HC stays arrest of 'Mirzapur' web series directors, writers

The Allahabad High Court has stayed the arrest of Mirzapur web series directors and writers in connection with an FIR lodged against them, alleging improper and indecent portrayal of the town of Mirzapur.Karan Anshuman and Gurmeet Singh are...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021