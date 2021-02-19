Vivek Oberoi shares bike video, penalised for helmet offence

Film actor Vivek Oberoi waspenalised Rs 500 by the Mumbai traffic police after he shareda video of himself riding a motorcycle without a helmet, anofficial said on Friday.

The actor was not wearing a mask either despite itbeing mandatory during the COVID-19 outbreak, the official ofthe Santacruz traffic division, which issued the challan tothe actor, said.

The actor had shared the video on Sunday after whichaction was taken by the metropolis' police, he said.

