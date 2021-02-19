Left Menu

'Atrangi Re' set to release in theatres on August 6

The much-awaited Bollywood film 'Atrangi Re' starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush will hit the silver screens on August 6, this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 22:25 IST
'Atrangi Re' set to release in theatres on August 6
Poster of Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The much-awaited Bollywood film 'Atrangi Re' starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush will hit the silver screens on August 6, this year. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same on his Instagram handle on Friday and wrote, "AKSHAY KUMAR - DHANUSH - SARA ALI KHAN: RELEASE DATE LOCKED... #AtrangiRe - starring #AkshayKumar, #Dhanush and #SaraAliKhan - to release in *cinemas* on 6 Aug 2021... Directed by #AanandLRai... Bhushan Kumar #TSeries presentation."

Akshay Kumar began shooting for Atrangi Re in December last year. A while back, pictures from the sets of the film in Agra created a splash on the internet. They offered a glimpse into the world of 'Atrangi Re' with Akshay in the avatar of a king and Sara in an all-pink ethnic ensemble. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the movie is presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. 'Atrangi Re' is written by Himanshu Sharma and the musical maestro AR Rahman has composed the album for the film with songs penned by Irshad Kamil. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Strict action will be taken if the COVID-19 cases increase, warns Goa Health Minister

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday warned of strict action in case COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the state. We have been discussing this issue with the Chief Minister. We have to analyze if the trend continues in Maharash...

As per National Crime Bureau report road accidents eighth biggest cause of deaths in India: J-K LG Manoj Sinha

Citing a report of the National Crime Bureau, the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that road accidents are a major cause of concern as they account for the eighth biggest cause of deaths in the country. He em...

USA is back as leader of the free world, UK's Johnson says

Joe Biden has put the United States back as leader of the free world in a fantastic move that has helped the West to unite, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday. As youve seen and heard earlier, America is unreservedly back a...

Sahara dust chokes Senegal's capital, disrupts fishing

A cloud of dust brought by dry winds from the Sahara has settled over much of West and Central Africa, reducing visibility, choking residents, and disrupting fishing in the Senegals capital Dakar. Each year, dry, dusty winds sweep in from t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021