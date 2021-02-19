'Atrangi Re' set to release in theatres on August 6

The much-awaited Bollywood film 'Atrangi Re' starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush will hit the silver screens on August 6, this year. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same on his Instagram handle on Friday and wrote, "AKSHAY KUMAR - DHANUSH - SARA ALI KHAN: RELEASE DATE LOCKED... #AtrangiRe - starring #AkshayKumar, #Dhanush and #SaraAliKhan - to release in *cinemas* on 6 Aug 2021... Directed by #AanandLRai... Bhushan Kumar #TSeries presentation."

Akshay Kumar began shooting for Atrangi Re in December last year. A while back, pictures from the sets of the film in Agra created a splash on the internet. They offered a glimpse into the world of 'Atrangi Re' with Akshay in the avatar of a king and Sara in an all-pink ethnic ensemble. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the movie is presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. 'Atrangi Re' is written by Himanshu Sharma and the musical maestro AR Rahman has composed the album for the film with songs penned by Irshad Kamil. (ANI)

