Left Menu

Actress Tamannaah's Pledge to Help Devika #FightAgainstCancer with Tring

Tamannaah Bhatia is on a mission to help her colleague, Devika - dialogue co-writer dubbing supervisor of the Bahubali franchise, in her fight against one of the rarest forms of cancer Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirWith a call for the generous hearts to step ahead and contribute, Tamannaah has associated with Trings Icons for Change initiative to support a cause that is extremely close to her heart.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 10:36 IST
Actress Tamannaah's Pledge to Help Devika #FightAgainstCancer with Tring
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Tamannaah Bhatia is on a mission to help her colleague, Devika - dialogue co-writer & dubbing supervisor of the Bahubali franchise, in her fight against one of the rarest forms of cancer in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)With a call for the generous hearts to step ahead and contribute, Tamannaah has associated with Tring's Icons for a Change initiative to support a cause that is extremely close to her heart. The actress went live to garner donations for Devika, an ailing widowed-mother who is fighting a battle against Multiple Myeloma, just to live for her only two sons.

Devika who is Tamannaah's colleague, Associate Producer, Dialogue co-writer & dubbing supervisor for the Bahubali franchise, was diagnosed with blood cancer in 2018. This was the same year she lost her husband to kidney and cardiac failure. While she was forced to battle all these challenges and her disease, she made sure she turned into both mother and father for her children. A family that had lost all their life-savings to medical treatments and a bread-earner, Devika took it on herself and made ends meet for her sons.

As survival turned tough, she experienced an aggressive relapse and is seeking an advanced treatment which is Car-T cell therapy and is only available in China & a few select countries. Having worked with Devika and knowing her personally, this became a cause that turned personal for the South Indian & Bollywood actress - Tamannaah Bhatia. She then united with Tring, India's largest celebrity engagement platform, and called for donations through its Icons for Change Initiative to support Devika's cause. 'Icons for Change' is an instrumental platform that is held dear by celebrities and helps them support and raises funds for a cause close to them.

As a grateful gesture for the donations that come in for this cause, Tamannaah will be conducting Live Video Calls & Personalised Recorded Video Messages for the donors. The entire remuneration generated from these video chats and messages, on Tring, will be contributed towards Devika's treatment. Tring has extended its support to Devika to help her come back home to her family with a healthy and happy gift of life. For this, they have associated with Ketto.org, India's most trusted crowdfunding platform. Ketto.org &tring are hosting a zero platform fee fundraiser & not charging any commission or mark-up fees on the donations. Commenting on the fundraiser Devika said, "I would like to thank Tamannaah for putting in her precious time & effort into this initiative.

I'm overwhelmed by the response I have been receiving for my medical fundraiser. However, I had to revise my goal amount to INR 2.95 crores to seek treatment in other foreign countries due to travel restrictions in China. Thanks to all the Ketto donors, friends, family & the film industry, We have successfully raised almost 50% of the goal amount. What once seemed like a far-fetched dream maybe soon fulfilled. My gratitude to Tamannaah, Ketto& Tring for collaborating together to help me in my Fight Against Cancer." "Tamannah and I had a great working relationship. She is as dedicated to her work as she is to the causes she supports," adds Devika. Tamannaah & Tring, want to make sure Devika reunites with her children. Donate now and help her in this fight against cancer! To be a part of this initiative,

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WAAREE commissions 16 MW project for MAHAGENCO under Agrifeeder scheme

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 20, 2021 PRNewswire -- WAAREE Energies, Indias largest solar module manufacturer and a leader in the EPC segment, has announced the commissioning of a 16 MW ground-mounted solar project in Gavhankund, Maharashtra. The pr...

Soon small cars in UP 112 fleet to reduce emergency response time

Smaller cars will soon replace some bigger SUVs used by Uttar Pradesh polices 112 emergency service to improve response time to distress calls and enable teams to access congested areas and narrow lanes faster, a senior official said.There ...

V-Guard Industries promoter Chittilappilly sells 40 lakh shares

Consumer electricals and electronics company V-Guard Industries has said that its Promoter and Chairman Emeritus Kochouseph Chittilappilly offloaded 40 lakh shares to promote social causes. The sale of 40 lakh shares of V-Guard Industries w...

Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage.According to People magazine, the duo parted ways on an amicable note. Kardashian filed the papers at the Los Angeles County Su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021