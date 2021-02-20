Left Menu

Actor Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah, based on the life of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra, is scheduled to hit the screens on July 2.The film, which takes its title from Vikram Batras codename, is directed by Vishnu Varadhan. The film was earlier scheduled to bow out in July last year, but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 10:38 IST
Sidharth Malhotra's "Shershaah" to release in July
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@SidMalhotra)

Actor Sidharth Malhotra-starrer ''Shershaah'', based on the life of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra, is scheduled to hit the screens on July 2.

The film, which takes its title from Vikram Batra's codename, is directed by Vishnu Varadhan. ''Shershaah'' also stars Kiara Advani. Malhotra took to Instagram and shared the film's new poster with the updated release date. The film was earlier scheduled to bow out in July last year, but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. ''The untold true story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) is all set to unravel on the big screens. #Shershaah coming to theatres near you on 2nd July 2021. See you at the movies,'' the 36-year-old actor tweeted. Malhotra will play a double role in ''Shershaah'', wherein he will portray both the Param Vir Chakra recipient Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal Batra.

The film is co-produced by Dharma Productions, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah, and Himanshu Gandhi. Malhotra was last seen in Milap Zaveri's 2019 action-drama ''Marjaavaan'' and also has comedy ''Thank God'' and espionage thriller ''Mission Majnu'' up for release. Advani, meanwhile, had a theatrical release last year with ''Indoo Ki Jawani''. It was one of the first Bollywood films to release theatrically when cinema halls resumed operations after coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. She will be next seen in the horror-comedy ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'' and Karan Johar backed ''Jug Jugg Jeeyo''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

