Chris Pine-starrer 'Violence of Action' bagged by STX Films

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-02-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 10:51 IST
STX Films has acquired the upcoming action-thriller ''Violence of Action'', starring Hollywood star Chris Pine in the lead.

The film has been directed by Tarik Saleh from a script penned by J P Davis, reported Variety.

In the movie, Pine plays the role of James Harper, a man who joins a paramilitary organization to support his family after he gets involuntarily discharged from the Marines.

He travels to Poland with his team on a black ops mission to investigate a mysterious threat, but finds himself alone and hunted in Eastern Europe, where he must fight to stay alive and uncover the true motives of those who betrayed him.

''Violence of Action'' also features Ben Foster, Gillian Jacobs, Eddie Marsan, Fares Fares, Nina Hoss and Amira Casar.

Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road Film have produced the movie.

Pine serves as executive producer alongside Jonathan Fuhrman, Tom Lassally, Josh Bratman, Dan Friedkin, Micah Green, Dan Steinman, and Esther Hornstein.

