Karnataka minister seeks Union Finance minister's help in setting up AIIMS in state

Karnataka Health and MedicalEducation Minister K Sudhakar on Saturday met Union FinanceMinister Nirmala Sitharaman with a proposal to build ''HealthCity'', as he also sought her support for an All IndiaInstitute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the state.

On meeting Sitharaman, who is in the city, theMinister congratulated her for presenting a ''pragmatic budget''with health and well-being as one of the key pillars, andsought her assistance to get an AIIMS for Karnataka and asub-centre of NIMHANS in Kalyana Karnataka region, his officesaid in a statement.

He also discussed the state government's plan to setup 4 state-of-the-art trauma centres to prevent fatalities dueto road accidents and build a Health City with a cluster ofsuper speciality hospitals for treatment of cancer, kidney,cardio-vascular and other chronic ailments.

Hailing from the old-Mysuru region, Sudhakar alsosought the Centre's support for expansion of irrigationfacilities in the rain-fed Chikkaballpura and Kolar districtsand bifurcation of Kolar-Chikkaballapura District Co-operativeMilk Producers Union Ltd and DCC Bank, the statement added.

