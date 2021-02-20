Left Menu

Teenager raped in Kanpur; 3 arrested

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 20-02-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 23:15 IST
Teenager raped in Kanpur; 3 arrested
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 17-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly abducted and raped in a village in Ghatampur here, following which three accused have been arrested, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural), Brajesh Srivastava said the minor girl had gone out on Friday to attend nature's call when the three youths, including Anurag alias Chote, arrived there and allegedly took her away forcibly.

The girl was taken to a nearby isolated place where she was allegedly raped by Anurag, the SP added.

An FIR was lodged on a complaint by the girl's brother with Ghatampur police.

Acting promptly, police carried out a series of raids and nabbed Anurag, his cousin Mahesh and Dada Ram, all aged between 20 to 22 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

Airbus CEO urges trade war ceasefire, easing of COVID travel bans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AASU announces protest programme during PM's Feb 22 visit

All Assam Students Union AASU on Saturday announced that it will hold agitations duringPrime Minister Narendra Modis visit to the state on February22 to protest against his governments alleged failure toimplement Clause 6 of the Assam Accor...

GDA raises cost of houses under PMAY

The Ghaziabad Development Authority on Saturday enhanced the cost of new houses to be built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna in the district.The new houses under the PMAY will now cost Rs 6 lakh instead of Rs 4.5 lakh, GDA Vice-Chairman ...

Shivpal Yadav meets AIMIM chief Owaisi

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party president Shivpal Singh Yadav here on Saturday had a meeting AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Both leaders were in the district to attend the wedding of AIMIM state president Shaukat Alis daughter. Besides attendin...

TMC protests against petroleum products price hike

TMC on Saturday staged a protestmarch against the continuous hike in the prices of petroleumproducts across the country.Party supporters marched from Jadavpur to Hazracrossing to mark their opposition to the spiralling prices ofpetrol, dies...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021