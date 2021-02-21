Left Menu

Harvey Keitel, Emile Hirsch and Ruby Rose join 'The Legitimate Wise Guy'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-02-2021 08:31 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 08:31 IST
Actors Harvey Keitel, Emile Hirsch and Ruby Rose will be starring in upcoming mobster drama ''The Legitimate Wise Guy''.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ''Bad Boys'' scribe George Gallo will direct the movie from an original screenplay by Nicholas Celozzi.

The film will tell the true story of Anthony Spilotro, considered one of the most feared enforcers to come out of the notorious crime syndicate known as the Chicago Outfit in the 1920s and 1930s.

Spilotro ran the outfit's casino skimming operations in Las Vegas, where he would meet a young man dreaming of becoming a Hollywood actor. Seeing an opportunity to expand his operation, he begins to mentor and lure the aspiring actor in his criminal web.

Celozzi will also produce the project alongside Richard Salvatore of March on Productions.

Michael Sportelli and Freddy Braidy will serve as executive producers.

