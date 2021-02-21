Entertainment News Roundup: Harry and Meghan make final split; Virgin record label revived as Universal looks and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

No return: Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have made a final split with the British royal family, telling Queen Elizabeth that they will not be returning as working members of monarchy, Buckingham Palace said on Friday. Harry and Meghan sent shockwaves through the monarchy in January 2020 by suddenly announcing they were splitting from the family and embarking on a new future across the Atlantic - one of the most extraordinary royal exits in decades.

Virgin record label revived as Universal looks to boost indie scene

Virgin, the storied record label once home to acts including the Sex Pistols and Spice Girls, was relaunched on Thursday with a mission to nurture a new generation of indie talent. Rebranded for the digital age as Virgin Music Label & Artist Services, the label is now part of the giant Universal Music Group (UMG), which hopes its global reach and economic clout can help the indie scene thrive.

Digital London Fashion Week kicks off

A completely digital London Fashion Week kicked off on Friday, with designers hoping to entice trend-followers from the comfort of their homes with their latest creations. With Britain under a national lockdown, streamed videos have replaced the usual bustling catwalk presentations.

German band turn van into club so fans can rock out one at a time

German two-piece rock band Milliarden have turned a van into a club where they stage gigs for one fan at a time as a way of reaching music-lovers during the pandemic. Separated by a plastic sheet, Milliarden https://www.milliardenmusik.de, which translates as Billions, treat fans to acoustic versions of their songs, recreating a club atmosphere with lighting effects, posters and plastic roses.

Goodbye Kimye: Kim Kardashian files to divorce Kanye West

Reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian on Friday filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage and months of rumors that their relationship had broken down. Representatives for Los Angeles Superior Court and for Kardashian, 40, said she had filed the divorce papers.

Crowds across ex-Yugoslavia republics mourn singer's death

Large crowds gathered on streets in Belgrade, Sarajevo and Zagreb on Saturday, lighting candles and laying flowers to pay respects to one of former Yugoslavia's most beloved singers who died of coronavirus. Djordje Balasevic, 67, who had been appointed goodwill ambassador of the United Nations High Commissionaire for Refugees in 1998, passed away on Friday evening in a hospital in his hometown Novi Sad in northern Serbia.

Marilyn Manson faces LA sheriff investigation after abuse allegations

Authorities in Los Angeles are investigating allegations of domestic violence by rock singer Marilyn Manson, the LA County Sheriff's Department said in a statement on Friday. "Westworld" TV and film actress Evan Rachel Wood and three other women said earlier this month in social media posts that Manson had abused them.

