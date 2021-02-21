Anupam Kher showcases toned upper body, asks fans 'sahi ja raha hu na'

Asking his fans if he is going on the right direction in terms of maintaining a toned physique, veteran actor Anupam Kher on Sunday shared monochromatic pictures featuring chiseled biceps. The 'Hotel Mumbai' star took to Instagram and shared two monochromatic pictures in which the actor displayed his upper body.

The photo sees Kher in a shirtless avatar, in which he is seen putting on display his pumped-up shoulder and triceps. The actor is seen facing off the camera and sporting jogger pants as he is ready to work out. With the pictures, the 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' star channeled never give up spirit into the caption. His note read, "It is hard to beat a person who never gives up!! "

Advertisement

The actor further asked his fans in Hindi, "Sahi jar aha hu na?" (Am I going right?) he also added the hashtags, "#Determination #SurvivalInstinct #Training #Descipline @thegurukher." Celebrity followers including Shilpa Shetty Kundra and more than 19 thousand fans liked the post within an hour of being posted.

Appreciating the post, Kundra also chimed into the comments section writing, "Wah @Anupam Kher ji," (and added a raising hands emoticon). Of late, the 'Accidental Prime Minister' star has been quite active on social media and keeps on updating fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, Kher shared a sneak peek into a candid conversation with senior star Prem Chopra. The star also shared that Chopra is the only actor who has used his real name on the screen and has earned much love and fame from it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)