Song Joong Ki’s Vincenzo is 26th highest rated K-drama, Song Hye Kyo becomes Fendi’s ambassador

Fans continue to browse what Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo are doing in their respective professional worlds and personal lives despite their legal split. Although their legal separation was highly unexpected to their global fans earlier, they (fans) have somehow accepted the reality, and now they are eager to see their miraculous performances on the screens.

Song Joong Ki is highly trending these days for the recent release of his much-awaited South Korean television series titled Vincenzo. However, Song Hye Kyo's recent trend is at par with Song Joong Ki due to her recent appearance in the media with magazine or advertising images.

On February 15, the luxury brand Fendi announced Song Hye Kyo as its first Korean actress ambassador, as reported by Soompi. This is big news for fashion aficionados and Song Hye Kyo's lovers in South Korea and across the world.

"Song Hye Kyo is this generation's icon of a beauty that embodies gentleness, strength, and a confident attitude. She goes well with the values that Fendi appreciates," a source associated to Fendi said.

Song Joong Ki's ex-wife Song Hye Kyo took to Instagram to post snaps from her Harper's Bazaar Korea March 2021 cover shoot, all of which feature Fendi's Spring 2021 collection. The 39-year old actress revealed in the magazine's interview that she never stops pushing herself to go out of her comfort zone.

"Although things look fancy on the outside when I'm abroad working with respectable directors and actors, it wasn't easy being in their culture with imperfect language skills," she said. "However, I think that I walked down a good path, because I never participated in anything that someone pushed me to do. Rather, it's always because I've wanted to do it. Nevertheless, it is still lacking. Acting gets harder, the more I do it," Song Hye Kyo opined.

On the other hand, fans of Song Joong Ki are quite excited to get him back on Vincenzo and Space Sweepers consecutively. Song Joong Ki plays the role of Vincenzo Cassano, an Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere of Korean descent. Vincenzo premiered on February 20, 2021.

Song Joong Ki's drama Vincenzo is currently the 26th highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history. A 7.7% average viewership rating was recorded nationwide for the series first episode, making it the third-highest premiere rating of any weekend drama of the network and fourth-highest premiere rating of the network bested by Mr. Sunshine, Encounter, and Mr. Queen.

