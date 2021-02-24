Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin started filming on Confidential Assignment 2 on Feb 18

The famous South Korean actor Hyun Bin will soon be seen in his new project Confidential Assignment 2: International. The movie is a sequel to the 2017 film Confidential Assignment, which was directed by Kim Sung-hoon.

Filming on Confidential Assignment 2: International began on February 18, 2021. The Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin will reprise his role Im Cheol-ryung, an officer of a special investigation team in North Korea. He teamed up with a South Korean detective named Kang Jin-tae (Yoo Hae-jin) to catch the notorious criminals.

Advertisement

Recently, Hyun Bin participated in an interview for the latest issue of GQ Korea. He said this is his first-time photoshoot wearing various athletic outfits. However, while talking about his filmography, Hyun Bins said he always loves to take the open challenge. He does not pursue over fame and money and works in low-budget film.

"I Am Happy" and appearing in "Come Rain, Come Shine" despite not being guaranteed pay. "I'm really curious about new things, and I'm open to challenges," he explained. "Even if I have plenty of curiosity, it wouldn't come to fruition if there were no opportunities. Those chances found me at a favorable time, so I think I just took my shots."

In the same interview, when Hyun Bin was asked, what would happen if Rim Chul-ryung came to South Korea and met Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin) of Crash Landing On You, he laughed and answered "That can't happen! Chul Ryung needs to meet Min Young (Yoona), and Jung Hyuk needs to meet Se Ri."

Hyun Bin also describes his goal for 2021 by saying "The Point Men' is in the later stages of production. Although it's not something I can achieve myself, I want to overcome COVID-19 and greet everyone on stage with 'The Point Men.' I really want to."

On February 13, the mass media company CJ ENM took to Instagram (according to Soompi) to post images of Hyun Bin, Yoo Jae Jin, YoonA, and Jin Sun Kyu in a script reading session. The image caption reads The 'Confidential Assignment' everyone has been waiting for has started again!"

Hyun Bin drew severe acclamation for Crash Landing on You (2019–2020) throughout the world. He is recognized globally after appearing in leading roles in other successful television shows including Secret Garden (2010–2011), and Memories of the Alhambra (2018–2019).

Hyun Bin's popularity further widened for starring in a series of box office hits like Confidential Assignment (2017), The Swindlers (2017), The Negotiation (2018), and Rampant (2018).

The South Korean actor has been nominated for many awards, including five at the Baeksang Arts Awards. He won various acting recognition, including the Grand Prize (Daesang) for TV at the 47th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Confidential Assignment 2 filming already started its filming on February 18 under the distributor CJ Entertainment. The release date of the movie is not announced yet. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the South Korean celebrities and television series.

Also Read: Dear. M gets new trailer before final release, know more on plot!