Black Clover Episode 166 titled ‘Captain: Yami Sukehiro,’ synopsis, release date revealed

Black Clover Episode 166 is coming out next week and the Japanese anime will finally cover some best moments for the manga series. The manga chapter followers are eagerly waiting to see episode 166. Read further to know more about Asta, the young orphan, and the Clover Kingdom.

In the last episodes, we saw that the Dark Triad members attack several kingdoms. Black Clover Episode 166 will continue with the fight between Yami and Dante. As Astha is the only hope of the Black Bulls, they are not ready to give up against the Dark Triad. The upcoming manga episode is titled "Captain: Yami Sukehiro."

According to the trailer of Black Clover Episode 166, Noelle does everything to win against the Vanica. And, now it's Yami and Asta's turn to shine. The tweet captioned "166 gonna be a banger."

166 gonna be a banger 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TV6iC69wfb — Moe🌑 (@MoeSand_) February 23, 2021

Blocktoro shares the synopsis of Black Clover Episode 166 – The Heart Kingdom continues to fight to the death against Vanica and her men. Simultaneously, the battle between Yami and Dante continues at the hideout of the Black Bull. Cornered by the overwhelmingly strong Dante, Yami inflicts a great blow successfully by unleashing powerful magic. But Dante who claims to be immortal regenerates his body no matter how much damage is inflicted!

Black Clover Episode 166 preview trailer depicts Yami is giving his best in the fight to defeat Dante, but it seems the enemies are very strong this time. Although Asta and Luck are badly injured, still they are trying to win against Dark Triad and their disciples. We can expect Nacht making a cameo appearance in the upcoming episode. It might add a climax to the story.

Black Clover is said to be coming to an end, and consequently fans can look forward to some serious battles and fights in the next episodes. Asta is ready to become the magician by hook or crook. You can watch Black Clover episode 166 streaming online with English subtitles. Watch it on any streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, Funimation, AnimeLab, Adult Swim, Hulu, and Netflix.

Black Clover Episode 166 is scheduled to air on Tuesday, March 2 at 6:25 pm EST, and the rest of the viewers can adjust the difference based on their location. Watch below to see the Black Clover Episode 166 preview in English subtitles. Stay tuned to get updates on Black Clover Episode 167.

