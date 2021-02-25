Left Menu

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3: Yuzuru Tachikawa is evaluating changes to make it unique

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 25-02-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 11:57 IST
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3: Yuzuru Tachikawa is evaluating changes to make it unique
The highly demanding Mob Psycho 100 manga series’ first season is listed among the best anime series of 2016. Image Credit: Facebook / Mob Psycho 100

After the remarkable success of the Japanese manga series Mob Psycho 100 Season 2, fans are eagerly waiting to get Season 3. Unfortunately, the developers are tight-lipped on the making of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3.

Currently, there are no developing updates on Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 due to the outbreak of Covid-19. Like other industry projects, its development was reportedly affected during the pandemic situation and global lockdown.

The highly demanding Mob Psycho 100 manga series' first season is listed among the best anime series of 2016. The series had over 1.2 million copies in circulation as of July 2016. In 2017, the manga won the 62nd Shogakukan Manga Award in the shōnen category.

We can expect Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 to launch in Japan in April next year. According to some media outlets, the series director, Yuzuru Tachikawa said that he is evaluating changes that can be incorporated in the new season. The aim is to make it unique and different from the previous seasons.

If the manga returns, the upcoming Season of Mob Psycho 100 will reunite with characters including Dimple, Teruki Hanazawa, and Reign Arataka. Shou Suzuki and Ritsu Kageyama might return in Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. A new character is evolved Haruki Amakusa, who has an objective to hunt the association for a spiritual monster known as Hyakki. More spoilers encircling the plot will be out soon.

Mob Psycho 100 is an action-comedy manga series illustrated and written by ONE. Shigeo Kageyama, an average age school goer, is also known as Mob. Although his looks show an impression of an ordinary boy, in reality, Mob is a dangerous esper with enormous psychic power. Afraid of losing his power, he constantly lives a life under an emotional shackle in order to help learn how to control his abilities, Mob works as an assistant to con-man Reigen Arataka, a self-proclaimed psychic. Mob wants a normal life, but unfortunately, problems keep chasing him.

In the Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 finale, Mob defeats the antagonist, Toichiro. Since Toichiro is no longer free, we might get to see returning other antagonists from the last two seasons or a new villain may be introduced in Season 3.

Currently, Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 does not have any official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime and manga series.

Also Read: Titans Season 3: episodes' titles revealed, know more on cast!

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 5-Supporters of Myanmar military coup rampage in Yangon

Supporters of Myanmars military, some armed with knives and clubs, others firing catapults and throwing stones, attacked opponents of the Feb. 1 coup on Thursday, while Southeast Asian neighbors looked for ways to end the crisis.Myanmar has...

Direct Education Ministry to withdraw memorandum: Mamata writes to PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to direct the Ministry of Education to immediately withdraw its revised guidelines which stipulated state-aided universities to...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 25

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Pakistan and ITFC sign annual financing plan amounting to US$ 1.1 Billion

Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, Minister for Economic Affairs witnessed the signing ceremony of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation ITFC www.ITFC-IDB.org Annual Financing Plan 2021 for the Government of Pakistan, amounting to US 1....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021