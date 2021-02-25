Mob Psycho 100 Season 3: Yuzuru Tachikawa is evaluating changes to make it unique

After the remarkable success of the Japanese manga series Mob Psycho 100 Season 2, fans are eagerly waiting to get Season 3. Unfortunately, the developers are tight-lipped on the making of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3.

Currently, there are no developing updates on Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 due to the outbreak of Covid-19. Like other industry projects, its development was reportedly affected during the pandemic situation and global lockdown.

The highly demanding Mob Psycho 100 manga series' first season is listed among the best anime series of 2016. The series had over 1.2 million copies in circulation as of July 2016. In 2017, the manga won the 62nd Shogakukan Manga Award in the shōnen category.

We can expect Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 to launch in Japan in April next year. According to some media outlets, the series director, Yuzuru Tachikawa said that he is evaluating changes that can be incorporated in the new season. The aim is to make it unique and different from the previous seasons.

If the manga returns, the upcoming Season of Mob Psycho 100 will reunite with characters including Dimple, Teruki Hanazawa, and Reign Arataka. Shou Suzuki and Ritsu Kageyama might return in Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. A new character is evolved Haruki Amakusa, who has an objective to hunt the association for a spiritual monster known as Hyakki. More spoilers encircling the plot will be out soon.

Mob Psycho 100 is an action-comedy manga series illustrated and written by ONE. Shigeo Kageyama, an average age school goer, is also known as Mob. Although his looks show an impression of an ordinary boy, in reality, Mob is a dangerous esper with enormous psychic power. Afraid of losing his power, he constantly lives a life under an emotional shackle in order to help learn how to control his abilities, Mob works as an assistant to con-man Reigen Arataka, a self-proclaimed psychic. Mob wants a normal life, but unfortunately, problems keep chasing him.

In the Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 finale, Mob defeats the antagonist, Toichiro. Since Toichiro is no longer free, we might get to see returning other antagonists from the last two seasons or a new villain may be introduced in Season 3.

Currently, Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 does not have any official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime and manga series.

