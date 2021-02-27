Golf-Tiger Woods recovering, in 'good spirits' after follow-up procedures-tweet

Golf-Tiger Woods recovering, in 'good spirits' after follow-up procedures-tweetReuters | Updated: 27-02-2021 06:54 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 06:54 IST
Fifteen-time major winner Tiger Woods is recovering and in "good spirits" after he received follow-up procedures on injuries sustained this week in a car accident, according to a statement posted to his Twitter account on Friday.
Woods, considered one of the greatest golfers of his generation, was being treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles following the crash on Tuesday, which left him with a fractured right leg and shattered ankle.
