Jonathan Majors in talks to star in Spike Lee-produced ‘The Realm of Cthulhu’

Actor Jonathan Majors is in negotiations to star in Netflix’s adventure film ''Gordon Hemingway & The Realm of Cthulhu'', to be produced by filmmaker Spike Lee.

The film, based on an original screenplay by Hank Woon with rewrites by Fredrica Bailey, is set in East Africa of 1928. According to Variety, Stefon Bristol is directing the movie. If deal works out, Majors will play the lead role of Gordon Hemingway, a roguish Black American gunslinger, who teams up with the elite warrior Princess Zenebe of Ethiopia to rescue the country’s kidnapped regent from an ancient evil.

The film will mark Lee and Majors' second collaboration after last year's war drama “Da 5 Bloods,” which was directed by the filmmaker. Lee will produce the project along with his production partners Lloyd Levin and Beatriz Levin.

