Left Menu

Jonathan Majors in talks to star in Spike Lee-produced ‘The Realm of Cthulhu’

If deal works out, Majors will play the lead role of Gordon Hemingway, a roguish Black American gunslinger, who teams up with the elite warrior Princess Zenebe of Ethiopia to rescue the countrys kidnapped regent from an ancient evil.The film will mark Lee and Majors second collaboration after last years war drama Da 5 Bloods, which was directed by the filmmaker. Lee will produce the project along with his production partners Lloyd Levin and Beatriz Levin.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-02-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 13:51 IST
Jonathan Majors in talks to star in Spike Lee-produced ‘The Realm of Cthulhu’

Actor Jonathan Majors is in negotiations to star in Netflix’s adventure film ''Gordon Hemingway & The Realm of Cthulhu'', to be produced by filmmaker Spike Lee.

The film, based on an original screenplay by Hank Woon with rewrites by Fredrica Bailey, is set in East Africa of 1928. According to Variety, Stefon Bristol is directing the movie. If deal works out, Majors will play the lead role of Gordon Hemingway, a roguish Black American gunslinger, who teams up with the elite warrior Princess Zenebe of Ethiopia to rescue the country’s kidnapped regent from an ancient evil.

The film will mark Lee and Majors' second collaboration after last year's war drama “Da 5 Bloods,” which was directed by the filmmaker. Lee will produce the project along with his production partners Lloyd Levin and Beatriz Levin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Hard to be fully ready for first race, says Ferrari's Sainz

Spaniard Carlos Sainz expects it will take time for him to get fully up to speed with Ferrari given the limited amount of testing before the season starts in Bahrain next month.The 26-year-old has moved from McLaren to Maranello, where he w...

Chennai, Feb 27 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

Chennai, Feb 27 PTI Highlights from the Southern region at 5.30 PM.MDS4 ISRO-PSLV-LD COUNTDOWN Countdown begins for ISROs first mission in 2021, Brazils Amazonia-1 on board Bengaluru If things go as planned, an Indian rocket will launch a B...

ED attaches over Rs 84-cr assets of K'taka-based coop society promoters

The Enforcement Directorate has attached over Rs 84-crore worth assets in a money laundering probe linked to an alleged funds embezzlement case against a Karnataka-based cooperative society and its promoters, the central agency said Saturda...

Industry bodies need to market Bengal's 'dynamic image': official

The perception that the industrial scenario in West Bengal is still not good needs to be changed and industry bodies and chambers of commerce should take the lead in addressing the problem, state Industry Secretary Vandana Yadav said on Sat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021