Feels good, says Ajay Devgn on moving back to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's sets after two decades

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn on Saturday shared a sneak peek from the sets of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and said that going back on the sets with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali nearly after two decades 'feels good'.The 'Golmaal' actor hopped on to Instagram to share a sun-kissed picture with Bhansali as the duo engaged in a candid conversation. In the picture, Bhansali is seen dressed in a white Kurta as he stood with Devgnwhile holding a script in his hands.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' marks the reunion between Devgn and Bhansali after a period of 22 years. Their earlier outing was the iconic 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'. The 1999 film featured Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, and Devgn in the lead role.The film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' features Alia Bhatt as the protagonist. Based on the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' written by S Hussain Zaidi, the film showcases the rise of a girl named Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch from Kathiawad who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour.

The project, which marks the first collaboration between Bhansali and Alia, will also see Bhansali Productions collaborating with Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 30, 2021. (ANI).

