Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet starrer 'Sardar Ka Grandson' to stream on Netflix

Four days after revealing the release date of his much-anticipated comedy-thriller film 'Bhoot Police', Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has announced his next love drama 'Sardar Ka Grandson' for a Netflix release.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 19:15 IST
Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh from 'Sardar Ka Grandson' (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Four days after revealing the release date of his much-anticipated comedy-thriller film 'Bhoot Police', Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has announced his next love drama 'Sardar Ka Grandson' for a Netflix release. The announcement of the movie has come after a year the lead stars of the upcoming romantic-drama, -- Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet teased fans with an intriguing post on social media.

Months after keeping the information about the project under wraps, both the actors gave a sneak peek of their first collaborative project. The movie also features veteran actor Neena Gupta in a pivotal role, both the 'Panipath' and 'Yaariyan' stars shared a series of pictures from the shoot on their Instagram handles.

The pictures were captioned as, "Gather your parents and grandparents for this one, Sardar ka Grandson is coming soon to @netflix_in #SardarKaGrandson." It will also star Bollywood actors Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham in central roles.

Directed by Kaashvi Nair, 'Sardar Ka Grandson' was shot amid the coronavirus pandemic last year, according to sources. The release date of the cross-border love story has still been under wraps. Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun, who was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar's period drama 'Panipat' also has 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', co-starring Parineeti Chopra, and 'Bhoot Police', co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal in the pipeline.

Rakul Preet will appear with Ajay Devgn in his directorial 'Mayday'. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will portray a pivotal role in the film. Rakul also has action-thriller John Abraham starrer film 'Attack' and Bhushan Kumar's 'Thank God' in the pipeline. (ANI)

