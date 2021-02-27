Left Menu

When Kangana Ranaut had an instant smile on her face!

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut who will be seen essaying the role of an Indian Air Force officer in her upcoming flick 'Tejas' on Saturday shared a picture showing her character's name 'Tejas Gill' printed on the uniform.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-02-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 20:59 IST
When Kangana Ranaut had an instant smile on her face!
Kangana Ranaut (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut who will be seen essaying the role of an Indian Air Force officer in her upcoming flick 'Tejas' on Saturday shared a picture showing her character's name 'Tejas Gill' printed on the uniform.The 'Queen' actor hopped on to Instagram and shared that she "had an instant smile on her face" after seeing the name written on the dress. The photo shows a camouflage-print T-shirt with a tag of 'Tejas Gill and the blood group B positive.'Expressing her feelings on seeing the name of her character in the film 'Tejas' in front of her, the actor said, "Playing a Sikh soldier in Tejas. I never knew until I read my character's full name on my uniform today. I had an instant smile on my face. Our longings and love have a way of manifesting. The universe speaks to us in more ways than we understand (added a heart emoticon)."Meanwhile, Kangana besides 'Tejas', will also be seen in 'Thalaivi', a biopic on actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa.

Apart from this she also has 'Dhaakad' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline. Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand's Auckland starts second lockdown in month

Auckland, New Zealands biggest city, woke up on Sunday morning to a second lockdown in a month as health authorities try to rein in a coronavirus cluster of the more contagious UK variant. The seven-day lockdown, announced late Saturday by ...

Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

The Medical Board of California said it would investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating.The Sacramento Bee reports Dr. Scott Green appeared Thursday for his Sacramento Su...

UK’s Sunak to provide 5 bln stg of grants to pandemic hit businesses in budget

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce 5 billion pounds 7 billion of additional grants to help businesses hit hard by pandemic lockdowns in his budget statement next week, the government said on Saturday. Shops, bars, clubs, hot...

Brazil registers over 1,300 COVID-19 deaths for fifth straight day

Brazil registered 1,386 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 61,602 additional cases, according to data released by the nations Health Ministry.The South American country has suffered an enduring second wave since November, and infection rates h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021