Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 will return with interesting storyline like Season 1

After the premiere of Arthdal Chronicles Season 1, the avid viewers are enthusiastically waiting for Season 2. The first season was launched on June 1, 2019, on Netflix. In last year February, the show was renewed for the next season.

Arthdal Chronicles is a South Korean TV series created and written by Kim Won-seok and Kim Young-hyun respectively under the production banner of Studio Dragon. Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 is likely to start from the end of Season 1.

Advertisement

The story of Arthdal Chronicles revolves around a mythical land named Arth that takes place during the Bronze Age. The inhabitants of the ancient city of Arthdal contend with power struggles, while some encounter loves along the way. Eun-seom played by Song Joong-ki goes through hardships to bring his tribe back to life and learns of his true origins in the process.

Arthdal Chronicles Season 1 garnered massive popularity in South Korea. According to Consumer Research Report by Korean Creative Content Agency, the show becomes the highest-rated Korean play in cable television in South Korea.

Fans are happy to learn that Song Joong-ki will return as Eun-seom and Saya in the K-drama Arthdal Chronicles Season 2. However, the production team is still tight-lipped about the release date. The filming of the second season is halted due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and has been excluded from the 2021 lineup.

However, the Netflix broadcasted series might bring back all the main actors to play their roles. They are Jang Dong-gun as Ta-gon, Kim Ji-won as Tan-ya, and Kim Ok-vin as Tae Al-ha.

The creators will bring back Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 with an interesting storyline and unique setting like the previous season.

Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the K-dramas and South Korean films.

Also Read: The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Elliot Page reveals Sparrow Academy logo