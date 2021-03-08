Left Menu

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 08-03-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 19:22 IST
VSSC honours singer KS Chitra on the occasion of Women's Day

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 8 (PTI): Popular playback singer K S Chitra was honoured on Monday by the the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre and the ISRO Inertial systems Unit (IISU) at an online function to mark Women's Day celebrations here.

In his inaugural address, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan recited verses from the Manusmriti (ancient Hindu text) ''Yatra Naryastu Pujyante, Ramante Tatra Devataa'' (Gods reside in places where a woman is worshiped).

Khan also stressed that women should be empowered throughout the year, not only on the women's day.

In her speech, Chitra thanked all women warriors who efficiently managed the deadly spread of COVID-19 pandemic all over the world.

Presiding, VSSC director S Somanath acknowledged the contribution of his women colleagues in the fault non-tolerant, complex space technology domain, a press release said.

Thiruvananthapuram District collector Navjot Khosa stressed the need to promote the marginalised women in society to fulfil their dreams.

