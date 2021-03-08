Now You See Me 3 script may have something special to keep audience surprised

The third installment of the heist thriller film Now You See Me is still under production. Now You See Me 3 was confirmed back in 2015 by Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer but not much has been revealed about the film since then.

However, according to anonymous sources, Sherlock actor, Benedict Cumberbatch will join in the third installment. It was later confirmed that Lizzy Caplan and Mark Ruffalo will be reprising the roles of Lula May and Dylan Rhodes Shrike, respectively.

Jesse Eisenberg, who played the role of J. Daniel Atlas (a member of Four Horsemen) in Now You See Me 2, has confirmed that he'll return to the third movie. He also said that the Now You See Me 3 plot will be very different from the last two installments.

The other stars, who could reprise their roles in Now You See Me 3, are Morgan Freeman, Dave Franco, Michael Caine, and Woody Harrelson. They'll play respectively Thaddeus Bradley, Jack Wilder, Dylan Rhodes, Arthur Tressler, and Merritt McKinney.

Lionsgate hired Eric Warren Singer to pen the script for the third movie. Eric earlier worked as one of the writers for Top Gun: Maverick. He was nominated for Oscar for the black comedy crime film, American Hustle.

The president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Nathan Kahane said "Eric has always been fascinated with the fine art of deception and illusion in all of its forms and he came to us with a great story that takes the mythology of Now You See Me and pushes The Four Horsemen to a whole new level with our key returning cast and new characters."

"The Now You See Me franchise has been built on keeping the audience surprised and guessing. Any great magician knows you can't keep doing the same tricks. And Eric and his team of illusionists have something special up their sleeve for this new film," added Nathan Kahane.

Now You See Me 3 is set to release in 2022. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.