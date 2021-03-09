Taapsee Pannu's 'Looop Lapeta' to hit theatres in October

Actor Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin-starrer ''Loop Lapeta'' is set to release theatrically on October 22.

Directed by ad filmmaker Aakash Bhatia, the film is a Hindi adaptation of the critically-acclaimed German thriller ''Run Lola Run''.

''Loop Lapeta'' centers around Savi, played by Pannu, who finds herself in a sticky situation when her boyfriend Satya gets unknowingly trapped in a crisis.

The 33-year-old ''Thappad'' actor took to Instagram and shared a teaser of the film with the release date. ''A comic-thriller we rarely get! Brace yourself to meet Savi and Satya. 'Loop Lapeta' in theatres this October 22, 2021,'' Pannu wrote.

''Loop Lapeta'' is produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Tanuj Garg, and Atul Kasbekar's Ellipsis Entertainment, and Aayush Maheshwari. The film was shot in Mumbai and Goa starting from November and wrapped up its schedule last month. Apart from ''Loop Lapeta'', Pannu will also be seen in mystery-thriller ''Haseen Dillruba'', scheduled to release on Netflix, sports-drama ''Rashmi Rocket'', a biopic on Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj, titled ''Shabaash Mithu'', and Anurag Kashyap's ''Dobaaraa''. Recently, the Income Tax Department searched the homes and offices of Pannu and Kashyap as well as his partners who launched the now-shuttered production house Phantom Films. The searches targeting Pannu and Kashyap, known for their outspoken views on a range of issues, were part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films.

