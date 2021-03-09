Left Menu

Taapsee Pannu's 'Looop Lapeta' to hit theatres in October

Actor Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin-starrer Loop Lapeta is set to release theatrically on October 22. Directed by ad filmmaker Aakash Bhatia, the film is a Hindi adaptation of the critically-acclaimed German thriller Run Lola Run. Loop Lapeta centers around Savi, played by Pannu, who finds herself in a sticky situation when her boyfriend Satya gets unknowingly trapped in a crisis. The 33-year-old Thappad actor took to Instagram and shared a teaser of the film with the release date.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2021 10:19 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 10:11 IST
Taapsee Pannu's 'Looop Lapeta' to hit theatres in October
Taapsee Pannu (Image Source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI

Actor Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin-starrer ''Loop Lapeta'' is set to release theatrically on October 22.

Directed by ad filmmaker Aakash Bhatia, the film is a Hindi adaptation of the critically-acclaimed German thriller ''Run Lola Run''.

''Loop Lapeta'' centers around Savi, played by Pannu, who finds herself in a sticky situation when her boyfriend Satya gets unknowingly trapped in a crisis.

The 33-year-old ''Thappad'' actor took to Instagram and shared a teaser of the film with the release date. ''A comic-thriller we rarely get! Brace yourself to meet Savi and Satya. 'Loop Lapeta' in theatres this October 22, 2021,'' Pannu wrote.

''Loop Lapeta'' is produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Tanuj Garg, and Atul Kasbekar's Ellipsis Entertainment, and Aayush Maheshwari. The film was shot in Mumbai and Goa starting from November and wrapped up its schedule last month. Apart from ''Loop Lapeta'', Pannu will also be seen in mystery-thriller ''Haseen Dillruba'', scheduled to release on Netflix, sports-drama ''Rashmi Rocket'', a biopic on Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj, titled ''Shabaash Mithu'', and Anurag Kashyap's ''Dobaaraa''. Recently, the Income Tax Department searched the homes and offices of Pannu and Kashyap as well as his partners who launched the now-shuttered production house Phantom Films. The searches targeting Pannu and Kashyap, known for their outspoken views on a range of issues, were part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi budget: Rs 10 crore allocated for programmes on Baba Saheb Ambedkar during 75-week ''Deshbhakti'' celebrations, says Dy CM Sisodia.

Delhi budget Rs 10 crore allocated for programmes on Baba Saheb Ambedkar during 75-week Deshbhakti celebrations, says Dy CM Sisodia....

Nodwin Gaming raises Rs 164 cr from Krafton

E-sports company Nodwin Gaming on Tuesday said South Koreas Krafton has invested Rs 164 crore and picked up minority stake in the company.Krafton is the creator of intellectual properties and popular games such as PUBG Playerunknowns Battle...

Six held for thrashing man to death in Delhi's Rajouri Garden

Six people have been arrested in connection with the killing of a 32-year-old man which took place on Monday night in the Rajouri Garden area of the national capital, the police have informed. According to the police, there was a quarrel be...

India helping to address issue of vaccine equity: top UN Women official

Lauding India for its vaccine leadership, a top UN Women official has said the country was directly helping to address the issue of vaccine equity while rich nations were cutting side deals with pharmaceutical giants to buy more vaccines th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021