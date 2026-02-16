Businessman Satya Prakash Bagla's Bail Plea in Multi-Crore Fraud Case Scrutinized

On Monday, a court assessed the bail plea of businessman Satya Prakash Bagla, linked to a major fraud case involving allegations of embezzling funds via luxury car acquisitions. The hearing highlighted criminal non-disclosures and questioned asset acquisitions.

Judge Shunali Gupta postponed further arguments to Wednesday after the State's representative cited Supreme Court precedents on bail applicants' disclosure duties. Bagla allegedly omitted his criminal history, with his counsel arguing it was mere obligation, not mandatorily required.

The State's allegations of fund mismanagement and digital evidence tampering were underscored, linking Bagla to fraudulent luxury car purchases and unsecured loans. The case, initiated by senior citizens Suresh Kumar and Kanta Agarwala, remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)