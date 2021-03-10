Left Menu

Soulmates Season 2: Creators promise to tell more of “romantically unromantic love stories”

Every six episodes of Soulmates featured a different cast with new story. Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The American series Soulmates premiered on AMC on October 5 2020. The avid viewers are ardently waiting for Season 2 updates. Thankfully, fans will be happy to hear that the anthology series Soulmates is renewed for Season 2.

The story is set approximately 15 years in the future, when a company named Soul Connex, has prepared test, which determines the person whom you love most. The test gives 100 percent accurate result. After Soulmates aired on AMC last year, the series lands on Amazon Prime Video on February 8, 2021.

Earlier in a statement, the series creators William Bridges and Brett Goldstein said, "We are so delighted to have the opportunity to continue working with the incredible team at AMC to tell more of our romantically unromantic love stories."

"[We] can't wait to get back into the world they helped us create," they added.

The first season of Soulmates got aired with six episodes and the first episode's cast includes Sarah Snook, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Anna Wilson-Jones, Dolly Wells, and Emily Bevan.

Every six episodes of Soulmates featured a different cast with new story. Each story gives new test results of the dating apps and it impacts on the duo relationships. The series co-creator Will Bridges said, "Your soulmate is the person you will love the most, more than anyone else."

"A soulmate isn't someone who is going to fix you. It's the person you will feel love for the strongest, and it's undeniable. Does that mean true happiness or the best person for you?" said the developer.

The Soulmates Season 2 will surely come with different characters and with new results by Soul Connex that will depicts some interesting stories. As the romantic show is renewed for Season 2, definitely the series creators have plenty of new ideas for future.

However, there is no official release date for Soulmates Season 2. Stay tuned to get more updates on Hollywood series.

