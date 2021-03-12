Better Call Saul Season 6 officially started filming in New Mexico, know more in details!

Filming for the American crime drama, Better Call Saul Season 6 is officially started. The sixth and the final season will be premiered on AMC. The filming for Better Call Saul Season 6 has begun in New Mexico. The series creator Peter Gould took to Twitter to share the clapperboard picture and announce the news.

Bob Odenkirk has been leading the AMC drama as Jimmy McGill, an earnest lawyer and former con-man, into a greedy criminal defense attorney known as Saul Goodman. The set of pictures also reveals that Better Call Saul Season 6 will be directed by Michael Morris. Earlier, he helmed three episodes of the crime series including the important episode of 'Wexler v. Goodman' where Kim Wexler tells Jimmy (Saul) that the two of them should get married.

Marshall Adams, who will work as a cinematographer earlier photographed on the 'Breaking Bad film: El Camino.' Bob Odenkirk said to Collider that they are flying to Mexico for filming Better Call Saul Season 6. He also hinted what we can see in the sixth season.

"I'm told that the wheels come off in Season 6 and it explodes in a million directions. That sounds to me like there's a fair amount of violence, but I don't know for a fact. We have a discussion where my point of view is that Walter White became an angry, broken version of himself. I wonder if it would be possible to write — because I like the guy — I wonder if it would be possible to give Jimmy McGill a better ending, a better place to end in than he started in. I don't know if they're going to do that though," said Bob Odenkirk.

Fans will be happy if Bryan Cranston returns to play his iconic role of Walter White in the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul. The actor said he would return to reprise his role, if the developer Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould offer him his comeback. In 2020, he expressed his interest in returning while talking to Collider, by saying "I would be in it if Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, who are co-executive producers on it, wanted me to be in it. I would do it in a second."

Currently, there is no official release date yet for Better Call Saul Season 6. Stay tuned for more updates on Hollywood series.

