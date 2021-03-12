Succession Season 3: HBO reveals no more delay for pandemic

Last August, HBO commissioned Succession for Season 3 before Season 2 finished airing. It was initially set to return anytime this year, but the show will telecast late due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jesse Armstrong-created Succession Season 3's filming has been postponed in the wake pandemic. Although the plot is still under wrap, we can expect the new season to come with dramatic episodes.

In an interview with The Scotsman, 74 years old actor Brian Cox (who played as Logan Roy) was asked about Succession Season 3 and he said, "We're just on hold. We will resume as soon as it is safe to, because the show is very popular."

"Season three is all written and ready to go, but we have to get our various people from around the globe and work out locations. Interestingly enough, there's also whether we acknowledge Covid-19 in the next series. There's a lot of ifs and buts, but we will be going on," stated Brian Cox.

However, on November 6, 2020 Alan Ruck (Connor Roy) confirmed Succession Season 3 woud start its filming in November, 2021. He said, "We're going to start in New York right around the middle of November." Meanwhile, the HBO program head Casey Bloys stated that there would be no more delay for the pandemic, hopefully, the show will return at the end of 2021.

Succession's story says about the Roy family, who are the owners of the media conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. The Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) children fight back to get control of the company. Succession Season 2 left us with many cliffhangers. We saw Kendall (played by Jeremy Strong) declaring war against his father Logan Roy.

"Last season everything was in such a minor key and held inside in a silent anguish that had to be sustained for six months. There was a sense of powerlessness that [my] character had," said Jeremy Strong to The Times.

"The Houdini magic trick at the very end allowed me to make that reversal, and suddenly I found my power. The pilot light that had been nearly extinguished came roaring back."

Succession Season 3 will show the battle to be the owner for Waystar RoyCo. and the relationship between father and son. In a conversation with Backstage, Jeremy Strong compared Andre Agassi with his character in Succession as he was recently reading the book 'Open' (autobiography of the author) by Andre Agassi.

"[Agassi] had a very difficult relationship with his father." A similar through line can be found on the pitch-black satire about the Roys, a media family of billionaires; each character, including Strong's Kendall, is in some way vying for the affirmation of iron-fisted patriarch Logan (Brian Cox)," said the actor.

Meanwhile, HBO unveiled some of the new cast members' names who will play their roles in the black comedy-drama Succession Season 3. Sanaa Lathan will play Lisa Arthur, a high profile well-connected New York lawyer. The South Korean singer Jihae Kim will portray Berry Schneider, a leading public relations consultant while Linda Emond will play the role of Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven, a senior White House aide.

The release date for Succession Season 3 is not announced yet. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Hollywood series.

