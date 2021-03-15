Left Menu

How The Kissing Booth 3 will follow previous movie, know more in details!

Updated: 15-03-2021 14:46 IST
The actress, Joey King expressed her excitement for The Kissing Booth 3 in E! People's Choice Awards in 2020. Image Credit: Facebook / The Kissing Booth

Vince Marcello-directed The Kissing Booth sequels have accumulated huge popularity, and the streaming giant Netflix is going to release The Kissing Booth 3 and the final installment of the trilogy soon.

The actress, Joey King expressed her excitement for The Kissing Booth 3 in E! People's Choice Awards in 2020. The good news is that Netflix has revealed recently that fans won't have to wait long for the third sequel. The filming for The Kissing Booth 3 is finished. The film was shot back-to-back with The Kissing Booth 2 in South Africa in 2019.

"I really want to thank all the people that voted ... you guys. It's so awesome that you guys voted for me," Joey said. "This year has been so weird. I'm not going to be the first person to say that tonight on this stage, but the fact that our movie and my character brought some laughter to everybody at home, that makes me smile. That makes me feel so good. That makes me feel so happy," told Joey King.

Earlier, during a live YouTube event, the actor Joel Courtney told "We filmed two [The Kissing Booth 2],and three [The Kissing Booth 3]at the exact same time. It was the hardest secret to keep."

"I told myself that if I won, I would share a very exciting piece of news with everybody. So I want to tell you that Kissing Booth 3, our final installment, is going to be released in summer 2021 and I'm so excited," he added.

The Kissing Booth 3 will follow the second installment. In the last movie, we saw Elle was quite confused to choose a college for her. She applies to Harvard University as Noah suggests, whereas her best friend Lee joins the University of California, Berkeley. However, later she applies to the University of California that is unknown to Lee.

Elle is waitlisted to both universities. The Kissing Booth will reveal which university she will choose or whom she will follow – either her best friend Lee or her boyfriend Noah.

Joel King told to ET, "She's really good at getting herself into a pickle, that's for sure, Elle Evans is notorious for trying to make everybody happy, which in turn, the way she goes about it, makes everybody mad in the long run, including herself."

"Elle has a lot of figuring out to do... in the end, she gives herself even more figuring out to do, which is crazy," she continued. "We don't know what's going to happen... I don't know why she does that," added Joel.

The last two movies of The Kissing Booth say the story of two best friends Elle and Lee Flynn when they were kids. They were attached alike their mothers were good friends too from childhood.

Elle's mom passed away at her childhood age and she used to play and spend time with Lee. As she grew old, she felt friendly towards Lees's older brother Noah.

The Kissing Booth 2 starts with Elle spending her time with Noah before he leaves for Harvard University. She starts her senior classes with new classmates and Noah has befriended a girl named Chloe on Instagram.

The Kissing Booth film series is based on The Kissing Booth books by Beth Reekles. It stars Joey King (as Elle), Jacob Elordi (Noah), Joel Courtney (Lee), Taylor Zakhar Perez (Marco), Meganne Young (Rachel), and Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Chloe).

The Kissing Booth 3 is scheduled to release in summer 2021 on Netflix. Stay tuned for updates on Netflix films.

