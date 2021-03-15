Left Menu

Frozen 3 will address unfinished ending of Frozen 2, know more in details!

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 15-03-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 12:29 IST
Frozen 3 might show Elsa’s supernatural power to resolve the identity of a mysterious voice, which is still unknown. Image Credit: Image Credit:Facebook / Frozen

After Frozen 2 made a beautiful record in the global box office grossing USD 477.4 million in the US and Canada, and USD 972.7 million in other territories (globally total of USD USD 1.450 billion), fans are ardently waiting for Frozen 3.

There are a lot more to say in Frozen 3. Fans believe the third sequel must complete the unfinished ending of Frozen 2. In Frozen 2, we saw Elsa residing in the North and Anna ruling Arendelle. Elsa became the protector of the Enchanted Forest, where she finds a connection between her ancestral with the tribe of Northuldra.

Frozen 3 might show Elsa's supernatural power to resolve the identity of a mysterious voice, which is still unknown. The second film focused on the relationship between Arendelle protagonists and the Northuldra tribe.

Fans believe Honeymaren (a member of Northuldra) is likely to return as Elsa's girlfriend. Honeymaren is a member of Northuldra, Ryder's sister who wants to bring peace to the enchanted forest. Frozen 3 could show all the characters by bringing back Frozen's villain Prince Hans added with Anna or Elsa's children.

The third movie of Frozen will be the last part of the franchise. There was a six years time gap between the last two films, accordingly Frozen 3 might take more time to be worked upon. Frozen 2 released at the end of 2019. So, it is expected for Frozen 3 to be released in 2023 or 2024.

Furthermore, almost all the entertainment industry projects were halted or postponed for indefinite times in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. So, we need to wait a long to get the updates on Frozen 3.

The Frozen 2 director Marc Smith said to Collider, "I think Frozen II is still too close to everyone's minds and ideas to, to think about what happens beyond, beyond that."

According to Otakuart, recently, it was widely leaked into the news media platforms that Disney is going to announce a release date for Frozen 3. However, Disney hasn't officially confirmed Frozen 3. Stay tuned to get more updates on the animated movies.

